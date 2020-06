BRIEF-Telkom SA SOC Sees FY Reported HEPS Between 186.2 Cents To 217.2 Cents

June 15 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd:

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - COVID-19 IMPACTED LAST TWO WEEKS OF FY2020

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - IMPROVED ITS LIQUIDITY POSITION TO R4.7 BILLION AND UNDRAWN COMMITTED FACILITIES OF R5.5 BILLION

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - GROUP RECOGNISED A TOTAL PROVISION OF R1 140 MILLION FOR THE YEAR

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - R626 MILLION IS AN ADDITIONAL IMPAIRMENT OF TRADE RECEIVABLES AND CONTRACT ASSETS DUE TO EXPECTED IMPACT OF COVID-19

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - SEES FY REPORTED HEPS BETWEEN 186.2 CENTS TO 217.2 CENTS

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - GROUP HAS NOT SEEN A DETERIORATION IN ITS DEBTORS’ BOOK PERFORMANCE FROM MARCH 2020 TO MAY 2020

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - SEES FY NORMALISED HEPS BETWEEN 505.4 CENTS TO 469.4 CENTS

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - EXTENDED MATURITY PROFILE OF DEBT TO REDUCE REFINANCING RISK OF DEBT BOOK