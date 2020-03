BRIEF-Telkom SA SOC To Appeal Against Tax Court Judgement On Tax Treatment Dispute

March 31 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd:

* TELKOM SA SOC LTD - INTEND TO APPLY TO CONSTITUTIONAL COURT FOR LEAVE TO APPEAL JUDGEMENT HANDED DOWN ON 25 MARCH 2020 AGAINST TELKOM

* TELKOM SA SOC - APPEAL AGAINST TAX COURT JUDGEMENT ON DISPUTE ON TAX TREATMENT OF LOSS FROM 2012 ON SALE OF UNIT HEARD BY SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL

* TELKOM SA SOC - CASH FLOW IMPLICATIONS OF OUTSTANDING LIABILITY OF ABOUT R1 BILLION WILL BE INFORMED BY A PAYMENT ARRANGEMENT TO BE AGREED WITH SARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: