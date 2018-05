May 7 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd:

* PLANS TO NOMINATE APPOINTMENT OF PWC AND SIZWENTSALUBAGOBODO (SNG) AS TELKOM’S NEW JOINT EXTERNAL AUDITORS FOR FY ENDING MARCH 31 2019

* TERMINATED APPOINTMENT OF NKONKI INC AS JOINT AUDITORS OF CO FOLLOWING FIRM’S FILING FOR VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION WITH MASTER OF HIGH COURT

* EY WILL BE SOLE AUDITOR SIGNING OFF TELKOM'S ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2018