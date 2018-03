BRIEF-Tellurian Updates Timing And Strategy For Future Upstream Acquisitions And Related Financing

March 12 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc:

* TELLURIAN UPDATES TIMING AND STRATEGY FOR FUTURE UPSTREAM ACQUISITIONS AND RELATED FINANCING

* TELLURIAN - PLANS TO BUY 15 TCF OF NATURAL GAS OVER PROJECT LIFE AS PART OF OVERALL INTEGRATED STRATEGY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF DRIFTWOOD HOLDINGS

* TELLURIAN - ANY ASSET ACQUISITION WOULD OCCUR AT DRIFTWOOD HOLDINGS LEVEL & FINANCED FROM PROCEEDS OF THIRD-PARTY INVESTMENTS IN DRIFTWOOD HOLDINGS

* TELLURIAN - EXPECT TO EXECUTE DEALS IN DRIFTWOOD HOLDINGS OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS & TO CLOSE FUNDING OF PHASE ONE FOR 11 MILLION TONNES BETWEEN Q3, Q4 2018

* TELLURIAN - IS OFFERING EQUITY INTERESTS IN DRIFTWOOD HOLDINGS AT A COST OF $1,500 PER TONNE IN EXCHANGE FOR LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS AT COST

* TELLURIAN INC - DRIFTWOOD HOLDINGS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE A STANDALONE U.S.-BASED INTEGRATED LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: