Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* TELSTRA ANNOUNCES OOYALA IMPAIRMENT

* TELSTRA EXPECTS TO RECOGNISE AN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF A$273 MILLION AGAINST GOODWILL AND OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS IN ITS RESULTS FOR​ HY

* ‍EXPECTS TO MAKE NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT & WRITE DOWN CARRYING VALUE OF OOYALA, ITS US-BASED INTELLIGENT VIDEO BUSINESS, TO ZERO​