BRIEF-Telstra Corp Puts Job Reductions On Hold

March 20 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* TELSTRA PUTS JOB REDUCTIONS ON HOLD,

* BRINGS FORWARD 5G INVESTMENT AND PROVIDES FY20 OUTLOOK UPDATE

* IT WILL NOT ANNOUNCE ANY FURTHER JOB REDUCTIONS OVER NEXT SIX MONTHS.

* BRINGING FORWARD $500 MILLION OF CAPEX FROM SECOND HALF OF FY21 INTO CALENDAR YEAR 2020

* WILL NOT ANNOUNCE ANY FURTHER JOB REDUCTIONS OVER NEXT SIX MONTHS.

* ANNOUNCES RECRUITMENT OF AN ADDITIONAL 1,000 TEMPORARY CONTRACTORS IN AUSTRALIA TO HELP MANAGE CALL CENTRE VOLUMES.

* WILL PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND NEXT WEEK, DISTRIBUTING $951 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ULTIMATE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON TELSTRA DIFFICULT TO ASSESS AT THIS TIME

* CURRENT OUTLOOK REMAINS WITHIN RANGE OF ITS FY20 GUIDANCE

* TO EXTEND ANY SPONSORSHIPS EXPIRING THIS YEAR FOR ANOTHER 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: