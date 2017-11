BRIEF-Telstra Corp responds to NBN Co announcement On HFC rollout changes​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* RESPONDS TO NBN CO ANNOUNCEMENT ON HFC ROLLOUT CHANGES​

* ‍NOTED ANNOUNCEMENT FROM NBN CO TODAY THAT IT WOULD CEASE SALES ON HYBRID FIBRE CO-AXIAL (HFC) TECHNOLOGY FOR SIX TO NINE MONTHS FROM 11 DEC

* ‍DELAY IN NBN ROLLOUT WILL DELAY A PROPORTION OF PAYMENTS TO TELSTRA FROM NBN INTO FUTURE PERIODS​

* TO ASSESS EFFECT OF ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO NBN CO CORPORATE PLAN 2018 ON CO‘S FY18 OUTLOOK, ADVISE MARKET ONCE ASSESSMENT IS COMPLETE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)