March 20 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* TELSTRA CORPORATION - “WE NOW HAVE MORE THAN 25,000 PEOPLE SUCCESSFULLY WORKING FROM HOME”

* TELSTRA CORP- TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO SMALL BUSINESS & CONSUMER CUSTOMERS UNABLE TO PAY BILLS BY SUSPENDING ALL LATE PAYMENT FEES AND DISCONNECTIONS

* TELSTRA CORPORATION-EXPECT COVID-19 IMPACT ON TELSTRA TO BE MATERIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: