BRIEF-Telstra Corporation Ltd Announces Revised FY18 Guidance

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* - REVISES FY18 GUIDANCE​

* ‍FY18 EXPECTED DIVIDEND REAFFIRMED AT 22 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍GUIDANCE UNCHANGED OUTSIDE UPDATED NBN ROLLOUT AND DISCONNECTION ASSUMPTIONS​

* - ‍ANNOUNCES FY18 REDUCTIONS DUE TO HFC CEASE SALE AND UPDATED NBN CORPORATE PLAN​

* TELSTRA CORPORATION- ‍TELSTRA REVISES FY18 GUIDANCE DUE TO IMPACT OF NBN CEASING SALES OF HYBRID FIBRE CO-AXIAL (HFC) TECHNOLOGY FOR 6-9 MONTHS FROM 11 DEC 2017​

* FY18 TOTAL INCOME UPDATED GUIDANCE OF $27.6 BILLION TO $29.5 BILLION, REDUCED BY $0.7 BILLION DUE NBN ROLLOUT IMPACT ‍​

* FY18 EBITDA UPDATED GUIDANCE $10.1 BILLION TO $10.6 BILLION , REDUCED BY $0.6 BILLION DUE TO NBN ROLLOUT IMPACT ‍​

* TELSTRA CORPORATION- ‍WHILE THE CHANGE IMPACTED TELSTRA‘S FINANCIALS, IMPACT DID NOT RESULT IN TELSTRA‘S OUTLOOK FALLING OUTSIDE OF ITS GUIDANCE RANGE​

* - ‍WITH ADDITION OF DELAYS FROM NBN CEASE SALE OF HFC TELSTRA‘S OUTLOOK IS NOW OUTSIDE OF GUIDANCE RANGE AND HAS BEEN UPDATED​

* TELSTRA CORPORATION- ‍NBN ROLLOUT WILL BE MODESTLY FINANCIALLY POSITIVE TO TELSTRA OVER FULL ROLLOUT

* - ‍IT IS NOTED THAT NBN CO REMAINS COMMITTED TO COMPLETING ROLLOUT BY 2020​