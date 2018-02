Feb 15 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* HY TOTAL INCOME $14.51 BILLION, UP 5.9 PERCENT

* HY PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF TELSTRA ENTITY $1,703 MILLION VERSUS $1,791 MILLION

* TOTAL INTERIM DIVIDEND 11.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* HY REVENUE (EXCLUDING FINANCE INCOME) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $12.91 BILLION, UP 0.8 PERCENT

* TOTAL INTERIM DIVIDEND COMPRISES INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND 7.5 CENTS PER SHARE & INTERIM SPECIAL DIVIDEND 3.5 CENTS PER SHARE