March 6 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* ‍SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA

* NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* NEWS CORP TO APPOINT 4 DIRECTORS INCLUDING CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED CO; CO TO APPOINT 2 DIRECTORS​