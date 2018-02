Feb 15 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* ‍IN FY18 TELSTRA EXPECTS INCOME OF $27.6 − $29.5 BILLION AND EBITDA OF $10.1 − $10.6 BILLION​

* FY 18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.4 − $4.8 BILLION

* REAFFIRMED IT EXPECTS ITS FY18 TOTAL DIVIDEND TO BE 22 CENTS PER SHARE

* RECONFIRMED FY18 GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: