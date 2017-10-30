BRIEF-Telus International to acquire Xavient Information Systems

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telus Corp
* Telus International to acquire xavient information systems
* Telus Corp - transaction will be financed primarily from Telus International credit facilities and Telus International shares
* Telus Corp - total consideration for deal, including purchase of remaining interest, is estimated to be approximately US$250 million
* Telus Corp - under agreement Telus International will initially acquire a 65% majority interest in Xavient
* Telus Corp - under agreement Telus International will have right to acquire remaining interest on or before December 31, 2020