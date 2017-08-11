BRIEF-Telus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp

* Telus reports strong results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Telus Corp - ‍in quarter, got 121,000 new wireless postpaid, high-speed internet and tv customers, up 29,000 over same quarter a year ago​

* Telus Corp - ‍at quarter-end, total wireless subscriber base of 8.7 million is up 3.2 per cent from a year ago​

* Qtrly capital expenditures C$810 million versus C$769 million

* Telus Corp -can be no assurance that dividend growth program will be maintained, not changed and/or completed through 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: