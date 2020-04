BRIEF-TEM Holdings Says Expected To Record An Increase In Loss For Nine Months

April 17 (Reuters) - TEM Holdings Ltd:

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD- EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR NINE MONTHS

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECLINE OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND PRODUCTIVITY OF FACTORIES IN MALAYSIA AND PRC DURING QUARTER

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD- EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS OF ABOUT 15-20% FOR NINE MONTHS COMPARED TO LOSS OF ABOUT HK$7.3 MILLION PCP

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD- BUSINESS AND OPERATION OF MALAYSIA FACTORY WILL HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULT OF GROUP IN FORTHCOMING MONTHS DUE TO MCO

* TEM HOLDINGS- GROUP’S MALAYSIA FACTORY STOPPED OPERATION SINCE 18 MAR WHICH HAS ALREADY EXERTED PRESSURE AND DIFFICULTIES ON MEETING CUSTOMERS’ ORDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: