BRIEF-TEM Holdings Sees Malaysian Order To Continue To Disrupt Malaysia Ops

May 4 (Reuters) - TEM Holdings Ltd:

* MALAYSIA FACTORY IS QUALIFIED TO OPERATE IN FULL CAPACITY

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD SEES DISRUPTION ON MALAYSIA FACTORY’S OPERATIONS INCLUDING DROP IN PRODUCTION VOLUME IN APRIL & MAY

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD SEES ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULT IN COMING MONTHS

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD SEES CONTINUANCE OF MALAYSIAN ORDER TO CONTINUE TO HAVE A DISRUPTION ON MALAYSIA FACTORY’S OPERATIONS

* TEM HOLDINGS LTD SEES DELAY IN RECEIPT OF RAW MATERIAL & DELIVERY OF FINISHED PRODUCTS AT MALAYSIA OPERATIONS

* TEM EXPECTS THAT CURRENT CAPACITY OF MALAYSIA FACTORY IS STILL FAR BEHIND FROM FULL CAPACITY DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF LABOR WORKFORCE & LOWER EFFICIENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)