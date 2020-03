BRIEF-TEM Holdings Updates On Group's Business Operations In Relation To Outbreak Of Novel Coronavirus

March 2 (Reuters) - TEM Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON GROUP’S LATEST BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* PRC FACTORY RESUMED PRODUCTION SINCE 12 FEB, THREE WEEKS AFTER PRODUCTION HALT

* ESTABLISHED CRISIS MANAGEMENT WORKING TEAM IN JIANGMEN FACTORY FOR ARRANGEMENT OF PROVISION OF SERVICES TO MAINTAIN NORMAL OPERATION

* EXPECTS IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME BEFORE PRODUCTION FACILITIES CAN RESUME TO NORMAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* DELAY OF EMPLOYEES TO REPORT DUTIES LEAD TO TEMPORARILY DROP OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN PRC FACTORY

* CERTAIN SCHEDULED DELIVERIES OF RAW MATERIALS WERE AFFECTED DUE TO TRAFFIC LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BETWEEN PROVINCES & CITIES IN PRC

* CURRENTLY WORKING TO CATCH UP WITH ORIGINAL PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY SCHEDULE TO FULFILL SALES ORDER FOR FEBRUARY AND MARCH