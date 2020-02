BRIEF-Temasek Holdings Dissolves Share Stake In PPG Industries, Raises In Slack Technologies

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD:

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PPG INDUSTRIES INC - SEC FILING

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD REPORTS SHARE STAKE OF 4.1 MILLION SHARES IN VIELA BIO INC

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD REPORTS SHARE STAKE OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES IN VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD UPS SHARE STAKE IN SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC TO 2.6 MILLION CLASS A SHARES FROM 803,596 CLASS A SHARES

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD CUTS SHARE STAKE IN UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC BY 35.4 PERCENT TO 6.6 MILLION SHARES

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD CUTS SHARE STAKE IN TUNIU CORP BY 18.4 PERCENT TO 6.7 MILLION SPONSORED ADSS

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: bit.ly/31Vw5hS Source for the quarter ended September 30, 2019: bit.ly/2OdcpzD