Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd:

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS EXPLORING SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ASIAN DRUG DISTRIBUTOR ZUELLIG PHARMA - BLOOMBERG CITING SOURCES

* TEMASEK MAY SEEK AROUND $1 BILLION FOR ITS HOLDING; STAKE SALE COULD INTEREST MITSUI & CO - BLOOMBERG CITING SOURCES Source Text: bloom.bg/2ADJfp0 Further company coverage: