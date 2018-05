BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd Ups Share Stake In Mastercard, DowDuPont

May 15 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD UPS SHARE STAKE IN MASTERCARD INC BY 35.7 PERCENT TO 1.25 MILLION CLASS A SHARES

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD UPS SHARE STAKE IN BEIGENE LTD BY 77.4 PERCENT TO 2.3 MILLION ADRS

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD CUTS SHARE STAKE IN BANK OF AMERICA CORP BY 55.9 PERCENT TO 234,724 SHARES

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD UPS SHARE STAKE IN DOWDUPONT INC BY 6.9 PERCENT TO 6.0 MILLION SHARES

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD CUTS SHARE STAKE IN IHS MARKIT LTD BY 14.3 PERCENT TO 14.9 MILLION - SEC FILING

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2GfUouE Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2EIA1d2