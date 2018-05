May 23 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc:

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PERCENT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 - SEC FILING

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED - HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PERCENT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2scqx1p) Further company coverage: