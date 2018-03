March 29 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc:

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PERCENT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 8.7 PERCENT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​