May 15 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd:

* TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES OF VIRTU FINANCIAL COMMON STOCK AT $23.1PER SHARE ON MAY 13 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2AxkVXd] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)