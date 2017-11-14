BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes share stake in Vantiv Inc, raises share stake in Amgen

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 982,057 Class A shares in Vantiv Inc - SEC filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd raises share stake in Emerson Electric Co to 28,000 shares from 5,146 shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd raises share stake in Amgen Inc by about 25 percent to 188,527 shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd raises share stake in Biogen Inc by about 25 percent to 118,644 shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

* Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2yBi2ic)

* Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vUxgkf)