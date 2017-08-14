FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes stake in JPMorgan, Biogen, Celgene
August 14, 2017 / 1:08 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes stake in JPMorgan, Biogen, Celgene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd:

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co of 264,337 shares

* Temasek Holdings takes share stake in Biogen Inc of 95,226 shares - SEC filing

* Temasek Holdings takes share stake of 206,187 shares in Celgene Corp

* Temasek Holdings takes share stake of 151,310 shares in Amgen Inc

* Temasek Holdings ups share stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc to 2.4 million class B sponsored ADR shares from 408,543 class B sponsored ADR shares

* Temasek Holdings ups share stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5 percent to 177,553 shares

* Temasek Holdings : change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vUxgkf) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qiGXG6)

