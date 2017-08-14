FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes stakes in Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings Private Ltd :

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 20,337 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc ‍​

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 215,534 shares in Monsanto Co ‍​

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 108,260 shares in Morgan Stanley ‍​

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 260,364 shares in Wells Fargo & Co ‍​

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30,2017: (bit.ly/2vUxgkf) Source text for quarter ended March 31,2017 (bit.ly/2qiGXG6)

Further company coverage: [GS.N MON.N MS.N WFC.N]

