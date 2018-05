BRIEF-Temasek More Than Halves Share Stake In Wells Fargo, JPMorgan

May 15 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd:

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN VISA TO 4.2 MILLION CLASS A SHARES FROM 3.7 MILLION CLASS A SHARES - SEC FILING

* MORE THAN HALVES SHARE STAKE IN WELLS FARGO TO 77,303 SHARES - SEC FILING

* MORE THAN HALVES SHARE STAKE IN JPMORGAN TO 78,220 SHARES - SEC FILING

* TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 41.6 MILLION SHARES IN FTS INTERNATIONAL - SEC FILING

* CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source for quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2GfUouE Source for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2EIA1d2