July 14 (Reuters) - Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Unit Of Singapore's Temasek bought 2.16 million shares in Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical at an average price of HK$18.0 per share on July 10- HKEx filing

* Temasek unit's stake in Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical increases to 7.64 percent after the transaction from 6.69 percent previously - HKEx filing

