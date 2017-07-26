FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 days
BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 12:28 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Tembec reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

* Q3 sales C$419 million versus C$376 million

* Tembec Inc - ‍overall, June 2017 quarterly results exceeded expectations as several business units generated earnings ahead of forecast​

* Tembec Inc - newsprint market continues to experience declining demand and will require further capacity reduction to maintain a balanced market

* Tembec - "‍strongly disagree" with preliminary determinations made by U.S. Department of Commerce​ on countervailing duties related to lumber shipments

* Tembec - company incurred a $4 million charge in June 2017 quarter for CVD deposits only

* Tembec - ‍there was no expense in June 2017 quarter related to antidumping duties deposits​

* Tembec - qtrly ‍lumber shipments were equal to 87% of capacity, unchanged from prior quarter​

* Tembec - "‍it appears that high-yield pulp prices have reached their peak and small declines are expected in second half of calendar year​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.