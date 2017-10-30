BRIEF-‍Tembec provides notice of election deadline to Tembec shareholders​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc:

* ‍Tembec provides notice of election deadline to Tembec shareholders​

* Tembec Inc - ‍registered holders of Tembec shares may make an effective election by depositing with computershare trust company of Canada, on Nov 9​

* Tembec - ‍provided notice of deadline by when registered holders of co shares must indicate election involving deal by Rayonier advanced materials

* Tembec Inc - ‍expected that transaction with Rayonier advanced materials will be completed in second half of Q4 of 2017