BRIEF-Tembec says ‍ISS recommended shareholders vote for proposed plan of arrangement involving acquisition by Rayonier Advanced Materials

July 14 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Advisory firm institutional shareholder services recommends approval of the plan of arrangement involving the acquisition of Tembec by Rayonier Advanced Materials

* ‍ISS recommended shareholders vote for proposed plan of arrangement involving acquisition by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc of shares of co

* Board of directors of Tembec has unanimously determined that arrangement is in "best interests" of Tembec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: