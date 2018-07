BRIEF-Temenos AG: Q2 Ebit Was USD 45.4 Mln

July 18 (Reuters) - Temenos AG:

* SEES FOR 2018 NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 13.5 PERCENT TO 18.5 PERCENT

* SEES FOR 2018 NON-IFRS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 10% TO 13% (IMPLYING REVENUE OF USD 820 MILLION TO USD 840 MILLION)

* SEES FOR 2018 NON-IFRS EBIT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF USD 255 MILLION TO 260 MILLION

* Q2 IFRS (IFRS 15) REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER WAS USD 206.1M.

* Q2 IFRS (IFRS 15) EPS FOR THE QUARTER WAS USD 0.46.

* IFRS (IFRS 15) OPERATING CASH WAS AN INFLOW OF USD 66.8M IN Q2 2018 COMPARED TO USD 44.0M IN Q2 2017

* SEES FOR 2018 IFRS TAX RATE OF 15% TO 16%

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UNDER IAS 18

* SEES FOR 2018 100%+ CONVERSION OF IFRS EBITDA INTO OPERATING CASHFLOW

* SEES FOR 2018 NON-IFRS EBIT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF USD 255M TO 260M

* SEES FOR 2018 NON-IFRS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 10% TO 13% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)