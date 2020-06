June 2 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG:

* TEMENOS AND HCL TECHNOLOGIES SIGN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO MARKET TEMENOS’ MULTIEXPERIENCE DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM FOR NON-BANKING SERVICES

* AGREEMENT IS EXCLUSIVE FOR SEVEN YEARS

* STRATEGIC AGREEMENT HAS A POSITIVE IMPACT ON TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING AND NON-IFRS EBIT AND IS ON AVERAGE 1-2% ACCRETIVE TO NON-IFRS EPS P.A. FOR DURATION OF EXCLUSIVITY Source text: bit.ly/2TWYrWo Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)