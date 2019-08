Aug 28 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* TEMENOS STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND NORTH AMERICA LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH THE ACQUISITION OF KONY, THE US #1 DIGITAL BANKING SAAS COMPANY

* THOMAS E. HOGAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, KONY, TO JOIN TEMENOS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AS NEWLY APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF TEMENOS NORTH AMERICA Source text: bit.ly/2ZxvEHM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)