Nov 13 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW CHF 220M BOND

* ISSUED A 6 YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED BOND WITH A COUPON OF 1.50% THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2025

* PROCEEDS FROM BOND WILL BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text: bit.ly/2pYgq37 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)