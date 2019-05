May 21 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* ANNOUNCES NEW SUSTAINABLE LONG TERM GROWTH TARGETS

* GROWTH TARGETS AND 3-5 YEAR TARGETS

* NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10-15% CAGR

* NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN OF 36%+

* 3-5 YEARS TARGETS: NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN EXPANSION OF 100-150BPS P.A.

* 3-5 YEAR TARGETS: TAX RATE OF 18-20% Source text - bit.ly/30zjwI4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)