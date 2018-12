Dec 12 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* TEMENOS ACQUIRES US-HEADQUARTERED SAAS VENDOR AVOKA TO STRENGTHEN ITS LEADING DIGITAL FRONT OFFICE BANKING PRODUCT

* AGREED TO PURCHASE AVOKA FOR USD 245 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS DUE TO BE COMPLETED BY EARLY Q1 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2BlowVd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)