Dec 1 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG:

* TEMENOS COMPLETES ITS 2017 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* IN TOTAL, 1,227,804 REGISTERED SHARES WERE BOUGHT BACK AT AVERAGE PRICE PER SHARE OF CHF 122.17