July 17 (Reuters) - Temenos AG:

* SAYS Q2 NON-IFRS EBIT $73.1 MILLION, UP 21% FROM Q2 2018

* SAYS Q2 NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUES $237.1 MILLION, UP 15%

* SAYS Q2 NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN 30.9%

* CFO SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS POSITIVE, SALES MOMENTUM UNDERPINNING OUR CONFIDENCE IN DELIVERING OUR 2019 GUIDANCE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)