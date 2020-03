March 25 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUES AT USD 972.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 16% VERSUS 2018 ON REPORTED BASIS

* FY EBIT WAS USD 235.4 MILLION COMPARED TO USD 218.8 MILLION IN 2018

* FOR 2020 EXPECTS EBIT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF USD 380 MILLION TO USD 385 MILLION

* FOR 2020 EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 16% TO 20% Source text: bit.ly/2UFJ9Vs Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)