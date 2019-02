BRIEF-Temenos FY Non-IFRS Revenue Up 14 Pct

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Temenos AG:

* TEMENOS FY 2018 RESULTS EXCEED REVISED GUIDANCE ON BROAD BASED DEMAND

* STRONG START TO 2019, STRONG OUTLOOK FOR YEAR CONFIRMED

* BOARD ANNOUNCES MAX CHUARD, CFO AND COO, TO SUCCEED DAVID ARNOTT, CEO, WHO STEPS DOWN EFFECTIVE 28TH FEBRUARY

* NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING REVENUES UP 15% IN Q4 18 AND UP 21% IN FY 18 C.C.

* NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 12% IN Q4 AND 14% IN FY 18 C.C.

* NON-IFRS EBIT UP 15% IN Q4 18, FY 18 NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN OF 31.5%

* 2019 GUIDANCE OF NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING GROWTH OF 17.5% TO 22.5%

* 2019 GUIDANCE NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 16% TO 19% (C.C.) AND NON-IFRS EBIT OF USD 310M TO 315M

* INTENDS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2SOEmlG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)