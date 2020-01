Jan 29 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG:

* TEMENOS AND GOOGLE CLOUD ANNOUNCE GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE BANKS’ DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN THE CLOUD

* TEMENOS AND GOOGLE CLOUD WILL JOINTLY GO-TO-MARKET WITH LEADING-EDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES OFFERINGS IN THE CLOUD TO DRIVE SCALABILITY, OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY, TIME-TO-MARKET, AND INNOVATION Source text: bit.ly/2vxlvll Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)