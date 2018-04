April 18 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG:

* NON-IFRS EBIT UP 33% IN Q1 18, LTM NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN OF 30.4%

* IFRS (IFRS 15) EBIT WAS USD 27.3M FOR Q1

* SEES FY 2018 NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 13.5% TO 18.5%

* SEES FY 2018 NON-IFRS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 10% TO 13%

* SEES FY 2018 NON-IFRS EBIT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF USD 255M TO 260M Source text: bit.ly/2EYtk2f Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)