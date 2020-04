BRIEF-Temenos Q1 EBIT Down By 69% At USD 10.8 Mln

April 14 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* Q1 IFRS REVENUES USD 189.4M FOR THE QUARTER, A DECREASE OF 7% VS. Q1 2019.

* Q1 2020 NEW LICENSE PERFORMANCE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH DRIVING CASH AND PROFIT VISIBILITY FOR 2020

* RECONFIRMED 2019 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF CHF 0.85 PER SHARE, SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT AGM TAKING PLACE ON MAY 20, 2020

* SEES FY 2020 WE ARE GUIDING FOR RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 13%, AND EBIT GROWTH OF AT LEAST 7%.

* Q1 IFRS EBIT USD 10.8M FOR QUARTER, A DECREASE OF 69% VERSUS. Q1 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)