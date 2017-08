BRIEF-Temenos Q2 IFRS EBIT up at $34.7 mln

July 19 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG:

* IFRS TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q2 WAS USD 174.3M, UP FROM USD 153.6M IN Q2 2016‍​

* Q2 NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE WAS USD 174.7M, UP FROM USD 153.8M IN Q2 2016

* Q2 IFRS EBIT WAS USD 34.7M, UP FROM USD 28.9M IN Q2 2016.

* Q2 NON-IFRS EBIT WAS USD 48.0M, AN INCREASE OF 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* Q2 2017 NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN WAS 27.5%, UP 1% POINT ON Q2 2016

* 2017 OUTLOOK: NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 15% TO 20%

* 2017 OUTLOOK: NON-IFRS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 10% TO 13%

* 2017 OUTLOOK: NON-IFRS EBIT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY OF USD 210M TO 215M

* STRONG START TO Q3, INCREASED VISIBILITY AND STRENGTH OF PIPELINE GIVES CONFIDENCE FOR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE Source text - bit.ly/2uzCHV6