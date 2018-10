BRIEF-Temenos Raises Guidance For 2018

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Temenos AG:

* Q3 IFRS (IAS-18) REVENUE WERE USD 213.0M, AN INCREASE OF 14% VERSUS. Q3 2017

* Q3 IFRS (IAS 18) EBIT WAS USD 62.1M FOR THE QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 25% VERSUS. Q3 2017

* NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES OF 15% TO 20%, UP FROM 13.5% TO 18.5% FOR 2018

* NON-IFRS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES OF 12% TO 14%, UP FROM 10% TO 13% FOR 2018

* NON IFRS EBIT AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES OF USD 262M TO 264M, UP FROM USD 255M TO 260M FOR 2018

* EXPECTED FY 2018 TAX RATE OF 15% TO 16%

* Q3 IFRS (IAS 18) TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING REVENUE WAS USD 94.6M, AN INCREASE OF 19% VERSUS. Q3 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2OxWkYz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)