Feb 13 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* INTENDS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.85 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* WE ARE CONFIDENT WE CAN CONTINUE GROWING AT THESE LEVELS FOR NEXT 10 TO 15 YEARS

* MEDIUM TERM TARGETS: NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN TARGET OF 36%+

* MEDIUM TERM TARGETS: TAX RATE OF 18-20%

* SEES LONG-TERM NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10-15% CAGR

* SEES LONG TERM NON-IFR EPS GROWTH OF AT LEAST 15% CAGR