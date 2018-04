April 10 (Reuters) - Temenos:

* FCA HAS NOW APPROVED ACQUISITION OF CONTROL BY TEMENOS OF FIDESSA ENTITIES AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY FCA

* FCA’S APPROVALOF FIDESSA DEAL WAS UNCONDITIONAL

* RECEIVED NOTICE OF EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD FOR U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976