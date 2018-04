BRIEF-Temenos Says It Will Not Be Making A Revised Offer For Fidessa

April 20 (Reuters) - Temenos Group Ag:

* STATEMENT REGARDING FIDESSA GROUP PLC

* STATEMENT REGARDING FIDESSA GROUP PLC (“FIDESSA”) AND PROPOSED USD 250M SHARE BUYBACK

* DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF TEMENOS SHAREHOLDERS FOR TEMENOS TO AMEND TERMS OF ITS OFFER FOR FIDESSA

* TEMENOS WILL NOT BE MAKING A REVISED OFFER FOR FIDESSA.

* TEMENOS CONFIRMS THAT IT WILL NOT CONSENT TO AN EXTENSION OF DATE BY WHICH SCHEME COURT MEETING MUST BE HELD

* BOARD OF TEMENOS HAS ALSO GIVEN APPROVAL FOR A SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO A TOTAL OF USD 250M TO BE LAUNCHED IN Q2 2018

* TEMENOS INTENDS TO USE REPURCHASED SHARES FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS AND/OR FOR ANY OTHER CORPORATE PURPOSES

* EXPECT BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH ANNUALLY