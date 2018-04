April 17 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG:

* TEMENOS SAYS OPENBANK EXTENDS TEMENOS PARTNERSHIP WITH WEALTHSUITE: SANTANDER’S FULLY FLEDGED DIGITAL BANK SELECTS TEMENOS SOFTWARE TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH STRATEGY

* TEMENOS SAYS OPENBANK WILL INTEGRATE ITS PRODUCT WITH TEMENOS T24 CORE BANKING, WHICH OPENBANK CHOSE LAST OCTOBER AS ITS NEW CORE BANKING SOLUTION FOR RETAIL AND SME BANKING Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)